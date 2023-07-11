Punjab: 2 breaches flood dozen villages in Jalandhar, search on for missing boy

A motorcycle-borne youngster was swept away in the strong current of the Sutlej waters when he attempted to cross a breach near the Dhussi Bundh at Gidderpindi, one of the dozen villages in Shahkot sub division in Jalandhar district that have been flooded since early on Tuesday. Residents of Phillaur outside their houses amid rise in water levels following heavy rainfall in Jalandhar. (ANI Photo)

Panic gripped the villagers after two major breaches in the bundh at Lakhu Kian Channan and Nasirpur inundated houses and fields with four to six feet of water.

Local residents said they warned the youngster but he ignored their word of caution and drove through the strong current. While his motorcycle was recovered, rescue teams are trying to locate him.

Nearly 50 villages in the area are affected because of the breach as the flow of water has been on the rise. The district administration had asked residents to leave Boorewal, Chak Hathiwala, Narangpur, Parjian Khurd, Gehlan, Bhado, Danewal, Baopur, Rametaharpur, Saand, Rampur, Fakhruwal, Sandhawal, Fazalwal, Sahlapur, Aidalpur, Bajwa Kalan, Langewal, Bhoepur, Khammowal, Bahmania, Chak Bahmnia, Taharpur, Rame, Chak Rame, Smailpur, Fatehpur Bhagwa, Chak Gadaripur, Gatti Peer Baksh, Raipur, Jakopur Kalan, Gatti Raipur, Jania Chahal, Jania, Kotha, Chak Budala, Marajwala, Mandi Kasu, Mandi Cohlian, Mandi Sehrian, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Padana, Nasirpur, Mandala, Mandi Kalu, Kutbiwal, Gidderpindi, Yusufpur Alewal, Yusufpur Darewal, and Chak Yusufpur Aalewal for safer places.

These villages were hit by floods in 2019, too.

