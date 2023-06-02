Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth killed as bike rams into parked truck in Chandigarh

Youth killed as bike rams into parked truck in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2023 01:50 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 26; his wife, Geetika, 24, who also suffered injuries, told the police that they were returning home from Nayagaon around 10.15 pm

A 26-year-old man was killed after he rammed his motorcycle into a parked truck on the Sector 2/11 dividing road on Wednesday night.

Police have registered a case under Sections 336 , 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh.
The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 26. His wife, Geetika, 24, who also suffered injuries, told the police that they were returning home from Nayagaon around 10.15 pm. On the way, they hit a truck that was parked on the road without any parking lights or reflectors.

The truck driver fled the spot on spotting the collision.

A passer-by informed the police, who took the couple to GMSH, Sector 16, where Sandeep succumbed to his injuries. “The accident occurred due to gross negligence of the truck driver,” said Geetika in her police complaint.

Police have registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

