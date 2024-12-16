Menu Explore
MP Kartikeya Sharma writes to Gadkari to expedite pending road projects in Ambala, Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 16, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Only half the construction on the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway has been completed despite a 30-month deadline which ended in September

Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma, has written to the Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking urgent intervention to address road infrastructure challenges in Haryana’s Panchkula and Ambala districts.

The MP specifically sought the completion of two critical projects: four-laning of the Pinjore-Baddi highway and the strengthening of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway (NH-21) in Haryana. (HT File photo)
The MP specifically sought the completion of two critical projects: four-laning of the Pinjore-Baddi highway and the strengthening of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway (NH-21) in Haryana. (HT File photo)

In his letter, Sharma highlighted the growing inconvenience faced by commuters due to inadequate road connectivity and rising traffic. Acknowledging the ministry’s “commendable and revolutionary work” under Gadkari’s leadership, MP Sharma emphasised the pressing need to expedite key projects that are critical for ensuring faster and safer transit in the region.

The MP specifically sought the completion of two critical projects: four-laning of the Pinjore-Baddi highway and the strengthening of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway (NH-21) in Haryana.

“As a representative in Rajya Sabha, I have received numerous complaints from local citizens regarding these issues. Addressing them will bring much-needed respite to the populace and facilitate smoother travel,” Sharma stated, assuring his availability for discussions and coordination between the ministry and local authorities to expedite the work.

The tardy pace of progress on the four-laning of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway was a key concern raised by the MP. The 36-km road, which includes a 17.37-km stretch in Himachal Pradesh and the remaining in Haryana, remains incomplete despite a 30-month deadline. While the project was slated for completion in September, less than 50% work has been executed, leaving commuters to face ongoing challenges.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier served a show-cause notice to the private firm responsible for the construction to expedite the delayed work. The project includes 104 culverts, 16 minor bridges, and five major bridges. Key structures, including a flyover and bridges, are still under construction and are expected to take another nine to ten months for completion.

