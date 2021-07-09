Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MP Manish Tewari slams Navjot Sidhu
chandigarh news

MP Manish Tewari slams Navjot Sidhu

Former Union minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari took on party’s Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu over his repeated barbs against the state government
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari. (HT Photo)

Former Union minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari took on party’s Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu over his repeated barbs against the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, “There is no problem in the state, there are some issues due to the step-motherly treatment of the Central government. However, if someone wants to take on his personal agenda through Twitter or any other medium then the leaders at the AICC should take it seriously.”

Sidhu has been continuously taking on Captain Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab on the power shortage issue in the state, but Tewari has backed Captain. “The Congress has secured victory in more than 90 per cent of the local bodies. Punjab government is doing well; but a few people have their own agenda,” Tewari said.

Capt Amarinder had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday and had assured that he will follow the decision that she would take. The state is due for assembly polls early next year. ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP