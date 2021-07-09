MP Manish Tewari slams Navjot Sidhu

Former Union minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari took on party’s Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu over his repeated barbs against the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, “There is no problem in the state, there are some issues due to the step-motherly treatment of the Central government. However, if someone wants to take on his personal agenda through Twitter or any other medium then the leaders at the AICC should take it seriously.”

Sidhu has been continuously taking on Captain Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab on the power shortage issue in the state, but Tewari has backed Captain. “The Congress has secured victory in more than 90 per cent of the local bodies. Punjab government is doing well; but a few people have their own agenda,” Tewari said.

Capt Amarinder had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday and had assured that he will follow the decision that she would take. The state is due for assembly polls early next year. ANI