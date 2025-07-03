MP report card: Zero hour is key period, MPs must utilise it effectively: Rajeev Bhardwaj

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at first-time MP Rajeev Bhardwaj’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at first-time MP Rajeev Bhardwaj’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. (File)

I’m a first-time MP and it’s been an enriching experience. I raised several issues of my constituency from tourism to strengthening road infrastructure. While four-laning projects are underway in Himachal, the state still lacks rail connectivity. We have a lot of potential for religious tourism in my constituency, so I have raised the issue of Vande Bharat connectivity to Kangra. We have reservoirs which have a lot of potential for backwater tourism just like Kerala so work should be done on these lines. See, if we want Himachal to develop and become self-reliant, tourism is the only sector.

For me the high point was to get elected and reach Parliament to raise the issues concerning my state. While for the party the passing of the ‘One Nation, One Election’, which is being debated, and Waqf Amendment bill, are two landmark bills that will become reforms.

It’s not quantity but quality which matters when it comes to House sittings. MPs must be well prepared to take up issues of constituencies. Effectiveness depends on how well you present your issues.

Zero hour is one of the most effective ways to raise the issues pertaining to your constituency. Though time is limited, this is where you need to effectively use your oratory skills and how well you put your issue forward despite the time limitation. Another way is a half-an-hour discussion that takes place in Parliament, though so far I have not got an opportunity to raise issues during this. But definitely in the monsoon session, I will like to raise issues of tourism and infrastructure. An MP can also utilise Rule 377 to raise issues of public importance. While the speaker ultimately decides if the MP gets to speak on the issue, the matter is still forwarded to the relevant department for a written response.

One year is too small a period to assess the difference, but I am satisfied that I have remained in public and addressed their grievances. My priority is definitely to change the narrow gauge rail connectivity to broad gauge. Then having four-lane connectivity for Chamba district which will unlock its significant tourism potential by making it more accessible. Chamba, with its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, is currently relatively unexplored by many tourists, and better infrastructure could attract a larger influx of visitors.

