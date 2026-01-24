MP Satnam Sandhu launches AI portal for citizen engagement

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu has launched an AI-enabled web portal aimed at transforming citizen engagement by enabling the collection and analysis of public opinions, suggestions and grievances through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu (HT)

Speaking at the launch of his official portal, https://satnamsandhu.in/, Sandhu said the platform has been designed to ensure “smart” detection of emerging public issues and timely redressal of grievances across all sections of society. He explained that the AI-powered system will analyse inputs received from both urban and rural areas and classify public concerns into key categories such as health, infrastructure, education and women’s safety.

The portal also features emotion-detection technology to assess the seriousness and urgency of issues based on indicators such as distress, anger or urgency reflected in citizens’ submissions. It will offer round-the-clock assistance in 12 Indian languages, making it accessible even to people with low literacy levels. In addition, the website aims to create awareness about the functioning of Parliament, the role of public representatives, government policies and available grievance redressal mechanisms.

An “MP Performance Dashboard” has also been integrated, allowing citizens to track Sandhu’s parliamentary work, including questions raised, debates participated in and other legislative interventions. Through the ‘Contact Us’ section, people from Punjab and across the country can directly share feedback, suggestions and grievances. To begin with, citizens have been invited to submit ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2026–27.

Sandhu said the initiative is a step towards transparent, responsive and participatory governance by bringing public representatives closer to the people. “This platform will help me identify key public issues that require priority attention and raise them more effectively in Parliament,” he added.

A two-year performance analysis since his nomination to the Rajya Sabha in January 2024 shows Sandhu as one of the top-performing MPs, with 100% attendance across four sessions, 150 questions asked across 41 Union ministries, participation in 35 debates, 10 special mentions and the introduction of four private member bills, reflecting his proactive role in policymaking and public advocacy.