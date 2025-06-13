Multi-layered strategy, clear target setting halve cyber fraud losses in Haryana: DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday said that the monthly losses due to cyber frauds which earlier ranged between ₹70–80 crore have now been reduced to around ₹38 crore. Haryana DGP said that cyber police stations were strengthened, SOPs were formulated and targeted action was taken in hotspot districts. (File)

The DGP said that in the past one-and-a-half year Haryana Police worked hard to control cybercrime, yielding positive results. He said that this sharp fall in cyber frauds was a result of a multi-layered strategy, clear target setting, and efficient use of resources.

The DGP honoured nodal officers of banks and telecom companies, 1930 helpline team members, and field police officers for their contributions in controlling cybercrime. The award ceremony held in Panchkula auditorium of Dial 112 ERSS building, was attended by several senior officers of Haryana Police.

The DGP said that cyber police stations were strengthened, SOPs were formulated and targeted action was taken in hotspot districts. He emphasised the crucial role of banks, stating that 16 nodal officers from 11 banks are working jointly with Haryana Police at the 1930 Helpline Centre.

The DGP further stated that Haryana Police’s campaign is not limited to cybercrime alone, but has also achieved progress in controlling conventional crimes.

While giving special focus to women’s safety, 497 vulnerable routes and 1,887 hotspots were identified across the state, where CCTV cameras were installed and police personnel deployed, he added.

Additionally, 5,521 persons with criminal tendencies were identified and are being continuously monitored. As a result, there has been a significant decline in crimes against women, as well as in incidents of murder, robbery, and snatching, he said.

During the ceremony, IGP (cyber) Sibash Kabiraj, gave a presentation on the theme “Cyber Haryana – Mission Mode Transformation in Cybercrime Response.”