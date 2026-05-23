Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached properties worth ₹5 crore belonging to individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking and related unlawful activities across Srinagar and adjoining districts of Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Multiple properties in Kashmir attached in crackdown on drug trafficking

The action was part of the intensified crackdown against narcotics networks under the ongoing “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan”, a police spokesperson said.

Investigations in these cases have revealed that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking, he said.

Sharing details, police said two residential properties comprising a single-storey and a double-storey house belonging to Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh, of Budgam were attached.

“They were named in FIR No. 37/2024 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of police station Saddar, Srinagar,” he said.

The spokesman said the properties, valued at approximately ₹30 lakhs and ₹50 lakhs respectively, were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act after completion of due legal formalities.

In another action, police attached a double-storeyed residential house belonging to Suhaib Farooq Khan of Mini Colony, Chanapora,

“He was involved in FIR No. 15/2023 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Chanapora. The property, valued at approximately ₹1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act vide Attachment order issued by police station Chanapora,” the spokesperson informed.

The Srinagar Police also attached a three-storey residential house belonging to Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, involved in FIR No. 42/2026 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of police station Saddar Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

“The property, valued at approximately ₹1 crore, was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act,” he added.

In another major action, the spokesperson said, Srinagar Police attached a three-storey residential house belonging to Farhan Manzoor Pandit, a resident of Kursoo, Rajbagh, involved in FIR No. 18/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Rajbagh police station.

“The attached property has an estimated market value of approximately ₹50 lakhs and was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.”

Additionally, police station Karan Nagar attached a double-storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Patoo Mohalla Ajas area of Bandipora district, involved in FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act and Section 111 BNS, he said. The attachment proceedings were conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, the spokesperson said.

In a separate action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storey residential house situated at Bakshiabad, Bemina, belonging to Abid Hassan Dar, a resident named in FIR No. 18/2022 of police station Batamaloo under sections 8/21, 29, 27-A NDPS Act and sections 468, 471, 473 IPC, he said. The property, valued at approximately ₹1.7 crore, was attached under Sections 68-F(1) and 68-E of the NDPS Act for alleged forfeiture of illegally acquired property, he added.