Multiplexes still not finding patrons in Chandigarh

Even as the central government has allowed 100% occupancy in theatres and multiplexes, the response from moviegoers remained tepid in Chandigarh this weekend.

On checking online ticket booking websites, it was found that on an average only four to five seats had been booked per show. English, Hindi and Punjabi films were all getting a similar response, with relatively newer releases having more bookings than the reruns.

When cinemas had reopened with 50% occupancy in October, no new movies were being shown, but this has changed now with the release of Vijay the Master and Madam Chief Minister, both released in January. Hollywood titles Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet, which have performed well in the global markets, are also being screened, but are not faring that well.

Talking about how PVR plans to bring back customers, its corporate communications lead Nikhilesh Datta Banik said: “We have maintained ongoing communication with our database of members and guests via social media and emails among other channels. We are also running an evangelism phase by organising goodwill screening and film festivals for people.”

To make customers feel safe, PVR follows all standard operating procedures issued by the government and even has ultraviolet cabinets to sterilise food packaging, he said.

Not all have moved to 100% capacity

While PVR has moved to 100% capacity, Cinepolis is still following 50% rule. “We are awaiting instructions from some state governments regarding reopening (with 100% capacity) before it is rolled out for all our cinemas. Meanwhile, we have started showing the latest releases and are running special offers for customers to entice them,” said a Cinepolis spokesperson.

Meanwhile, single-screen theatres remain closed in the city. Neelam Cinema manager SK Shama said it is not viable for them to reopen. “A big budget movie with big names would draw a crowd, but currently such movies aren’t being released,” he said.