Mumbai gurdwara body opposes jathedars’ removal

Endorsing the resolution passed during a ‘Panthic gathering’ organised by Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal in Anandpur Sahib, a council of gurdwara committees of Mumbai (Maharashtra) on Sunday wrote to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) rejecting its decision of removing jathedars and making new appointments. Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was recently appointed as jathedar.

The letter, signed by Jaspal Singh Sidhu, chairman, Supreme Council of Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras, mentioned, “The Sikh sangat (community) has voiced concerns over the legitimacy and process of appointing and removing jathedars which should be in accordance with gurmat traditions and Panthic sentiments.”

“We categorically reject the appointment of Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as jathedar of Akal Takht and Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula as jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib,” it reads further.

Meanwhile, various Sikh organisations under the banner of Panthic Talmel Sangathan also wrote letters to the SGPC executive committee members, asking them to revoke the decision and evolve rules for appointment of jathedars, said former SGPC member Jaswinder Singh, co-convenor of the Panthic Talmel Sangathan.

On March 7, the SGPC terminated the services of Giani Raghbir Singh as jathedar of Akal Takht and Giani Sultan Singh as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib nearly four weeks after removing Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

Reinstate those removed: Nihang bodies

Leaders of Nihang groups, who held a meeting under the leadership of Shiromani Panth Akali Buddha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh at Gurdwara Shaheedi Bagh at Anandpur in Ropar district, said they would neither invite the newly appointed jathedars to their functions nor attend their events until “moral standards” are maintained. The leaders said the removed jathedars must be reappointed.