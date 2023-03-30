Municipal bodies will get 4,100 crore in FY 2023-24: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will give about ₹3,600 crore to municipal bodies in 2023-24 financial year besides an additional ₹500 crore for doing development works at their own level.

“In this way the municipal bodies will get ₹4,100 crore to get development works done at their own level. Apart from this, an amount of ₹5,000 crore is already available in the municipal bodies,” Khattar said while chairing a review meeting of the works being done by the urban local bodies department with the mayors of municipal corporations and district municipal commissioners. Taking cognisance of a complaint of negligence in work, the chief minister ordered the suspension of Narwana’s executive engineer LC Chauhan with immediate effect, an official spokesperson said.

The CM announced that the state government will bear the cost of construction of office buildings of municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities. “If there is a need to buy land for the building or to transfer it from any department, then its expenses will also be borne by the state government. If any municipal body wants to do commercial activities by constructing a building on its land, it can do so. This will give additional income to the local bodies and this money will be used in the interest of the public,” he said.

Khattar said that a state-level committee should be constituted for restructuring and rationalisation in the municipal bodies, which would conduct a complete study by visiting the municipal bodies. Instructing the officers, he said that a common portal should be made for auction of properties in all the municipal bodies. “If the bidding is unsuccessful due to any reason, then the bidding should be done again within a month and its responsibility will be of the district municipal commissioner,” he said.

The CM directed the officials to increase the time limit for applying for birth, death and marriage certificates from 21 days to 30 days. After that, provision should be made to apply with late fee. Apart from this, he also gave instructions to the officers to check the documents of the citizens at one time, so that they do not have to make rounds of the offices. The officials were also directed to enter the status of the application in the auto appeal software, so that in case of cancellation; the appeal automatically goes to the next authority.

He said that the registration of new illegal colonies will not be done and the colonies already formed in which some parts or patches are shown to be irregular should be regularised according to the prescribed criteria.

He said that the government has approved 190 colonies recently and around 600-700 colonies are in the pipeline.