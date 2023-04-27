Holding events at 3 Chandigarh grounds becomes costlier

Event organisers looking to book the circus ground in Sector 17, housing board ground in Manimajra and exhibition ground in Sector 34 will now have to pay more, as per a decision by the municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, the daily rent for holding exhibitions at the Sector 17 ground was ₹ 18,750, Manimajra ground ₹ 18,750 and Sector 34 ground ₹ 15,000. (HT File Photo)

So far, the daily rent for holding exhibitions at the Sector 17 ground was ₹18,750, Manimajra ground ₹18,750 and Sector 34 ground ₹15,000, and organisers were asked to ensure cleanliness themselves.

However, at the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting held on Wednesday, it was decided to increase the daily rent to ₹25,000. Besides, organisers will also have to pay ₹2,000 per day as cleaning charges.

In case of circus shows, organisers will be charged ₹15,000 per day, along with cleaning charges.

For government and semi-government events, MC will charge ₹12,500 per day, while the rent for religious events will be ₹5,000 per day for the first two days and ₹15,000 per day for the subsequent days.

“The commercial grounds in Sector 17, Sector 34 and Manimajra are located at prime locations and remain in demand, especially in festival seasons, for commercial events, exhibitions, and political and religious functions. There is healthy competition between the event organisers for booking of these grounds,” the MC agenda said.

The committee also decided that if two or more organisers apply for the same ground for the same period, a draw of lots will be held.

E-auction for Sector 34 ground’s bookings

MC has also decided to switch to e-auction for booking the Sector-34 exhibition ground whenever it is sought by multiple organisers.

“It is pertinent to mention that the exhibition ground in Sector 34, opposite the furniture market, remains in high demand, especially during festival season (from August to December). With a view to ensure healthy competition among the event organisers and to generate more revenue, it is decided that the ground will be booked on e-auction basis for the period from August to December. The reserve price (minimum price) for booking will be ₹25,000 per day,” the MC said.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said suggestions had also been made to allow booking of grounds for a shorter period to bring in more revenue.