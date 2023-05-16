Ludhiana: 5 quintal meat destroyed at 2 slaughterhouses over unhygienic conditions

Taking action again unhygienic conditions at slaughterhouses, a municipal corporation team on Monday destroyed around 5 quintals of meat at two meat shops in Dugri. A municipal corporation team inspecting a slaughterhouse in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The team, led by MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, comprised of officials including MC secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi, chief sanitary inspector Gurinder Singh and veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla, among others.

Kulpreet Singh said that the shopkeepers had been selling unhygienic meat to the residents.

The shopkeepers have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at MC’s modern slaughter in Haibowal dairy complex. At the facility, meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified to ensure that it is healthy for consumption.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to ask for certified meat from the shopkeepers as it will put a stop to illegal slaughtering and ensure that they consume healthy meat. She added that regular awareness drives are being conducted in the city to stop illegal slaughtering.

Around 70 kg plastic bags confiscated

The MC team also confiscated around 70 kg of plastic bags from the two shops. Challans were issued to the shopkeepers for using the banned material.