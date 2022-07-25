Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, 40k in Ludhiana

A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and his accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Vijay was living at a rented accommodation in Bhamian to avoid police.

Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against them.

Sub-inspector Varinderpal Singh, station house officer at Ladhowal police station, said police found during investigation that Vijay was wanted by Dhilwan police in Kapurthala in a murder case which was registered on September 6, 2020. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

The SHO added that he had been changing locations frequently to avoid getting arrested.