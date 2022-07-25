Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and his accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000.
The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Vijay was living at a rented accommodation in Bhamian to avoid police.
Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against them.
Sub-inspector Varinderpal Singh, station house officer at Ladhowal police station, said police found during investigation that Vijay was wanted by Dhilwan police in Kapurthala in a murder case which was registered on September 6, 2020. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.
The SHO added that he had been changing locations frequently to avoid getting arrested.
-
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
-
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
