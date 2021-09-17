Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Murder accused held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

The illegal weapons, two country-made pistols, a .315 bore rifle, an air-pistol and 17 cartridges, were recovered from a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar in Ludhiana, who is also accused of murder
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The accused had procured the illegal weapons from one Bunty of Delhi for 20,000 and Gaggy of Barewal Road, Ludhiana, had provided him with cartridges. The murder accused was out on bail. (HT Photo)

A murder accused was held with illegal weapons in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar on Wednesday.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, a .315 bore rifle, an air-pistol and 17 cartridges from the accused, Maninderjit Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, said on the basis of the information provided by the accused, police recovered another country-made .315 bore pistol, 12 more cartridges and an air gun.

Maninderjit had been arrested in a murder case in 2013. The accused is also facing trial in different cases in different police stations and had been out on bail since 2015.

Maninderjit said he had procured the pistols from one Bunty of Delhi for 20,000 and one Gaggy of Barewal Road had provided him with the cartridges.

A case under Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

