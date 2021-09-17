Murder accused held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

A murder accused was held with illegal weapons in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar on Wednesday.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, a .315 bore rifle, an air-pistol and 17 cartridges from the accused, Maninderjit Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, said on the basis of the information provided by the accused, police recovered another country-made .315 bore pistol, 12 more cartridges and an air gun.

Maninderjit had been arrested in a murder case in 2013. The accused is also facing trial in different cases in different police stations and had been out on bail since 2015.

Maninderjit said he had procured the pistols from one Bunty of Delhi for ₹20,000 and one Gaggy of Barewal Road had provided him with the cartridges.

A case under Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.