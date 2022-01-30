Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Murder accused nabbed with pistol, cartridges in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Murder accused nabbed with pistol, cartridges in Chandigarh

The accused, Rahul, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested by a police patrol team from Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police said Rahul, who was currently out on bail in the murder case, claimed that he had kept the weapon for his safety. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 24-year-old man, facing two cases of murder and attempt to murder in Panchkula, was arrested with a country made pistol and two live cartridges on Friday.

The accused, Rahul, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested by a police patrol team from Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Police said Rahul, who was currently out on bail in the murder case, claimed that he had kept the weapon for his safety.

He was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. A fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station.

In another case, the crime cell of UT Police arrested Kuldeep Kumar, 31, of Dadumajra Colony after recovering a country made pistol and one magazine from his possession near the Dadumajra dumping ground on Friday. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

