Murder at PU: Victim's daughter records statement
chandigarh news

Murder at PU: Victim’s daughter records statement

As part of investigations, police recorded the statement of Parul Goyal, who was not present in the house on the night of murder at PU
Three days after the murder at PU, Chandigarh Police are still groping in the dark.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three days after the wife of a Panjab University professor was found murdered at their house in Sector 14, right behind the vice-chancellor’s official residence, Chandigarh Police are still groping in the dark.

Prof BB Goyal of University Business School had found his wife, Seema Goyal, 60, murdered in her room on the ground floor of their house on Thursday morning. The professor had slept in a room on the first floor the previous night.

As part of investigations, police recorded the statement of the couple’s daughter Parul Goyal on Sunday. She was not present in the house on the night of murder. The investigating officials refused to share her testimony.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mobile phone, which has been missing, was apparently moved within the PU campus in the wee hours of Thursday, said an investigating officer. Police are trying to trace it.

According to the preliminary postmortem report, the woman was strangulated to death. Besides strangulation marks on the neck, she also had some injuries on the head.

According to Prof Goyal, when he went downstairs to collect milk on Thursday morning, he found the main door of the house locked from outside. Later, when he went to his wife’s room, he found her lying unconscious on the bed, with her hands and legs tied with a cloth. She was rushed to hospital before police could reach the spot.

The investigations so far do not suggest any forced entry though the mesh of the kitchen and bedroom doors was found slightly removed. Even the CCTV footage has failed to give any clue.

