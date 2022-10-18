Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Murder bid case: Ludhiana court sends former MLA Bains to 2-day police remand

The supporters of Bains and his arch rival Kamaljit Karwal of Congress had allegedly clashed in Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana on February 7, ahead of Punjab assembly polls.

High drama was witnessed after police held Bains from district court complex on February 8 but he was released within hours after submitting an application . (Representational photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police brought former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains on production warrant in an eight months old attempt to murder case lodged against him on Tuesday. The court remanded Bains two days in police custody for questioning.

Bains was lodged at Barnala Jail after he had surrendered before the court in the alleged rape case of a 44-year-old woman. During assembly election earlier this year, the Shimlapuri police lodged an attempt to murder case against Bains, his son and other supporters following a clash with supporters of Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal.

The supporters of Bains and his arch rival Kamaljit Karwal of Congress had allegedly clashed in Atam Nagar constituency on February 7, ahead of Punjab assembly polls. Karwal had alleged that Bains along with his supporters had allegedly opened fire with his weapon. Bains was booked for attempt to murder and an FIR was registered at Shimlapuri police station. High drama was witnessed after police held Bains from district court complex on February 8 but he was released within hours after submitting an application demanding free and fair probe and an enquiry was marked in the case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said that Bains was arrested in the poll violence case. He added that the police have enough evidence which established his involvement in the violence. While talking to the media briefly, Bains said that he has been implicated in the cases following political vendetta. A total of 24 cases have been lodged against him so far.

Bains was brought to the court complex in a jail van. Before his arrival the police blocked entry points to deter Bain’s supporters to assemble by installing barricades and tying pieces of ropes. The police did not allow the litigants to enter following which they were harassed a lot.

Supporters of Bains dodged police and entered the court complex. As the police reached the court complex to produce Bains in the court, the supporters shouted slogans in his support leaving the police personnel red faced.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana.

