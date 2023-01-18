Murder case cracked: Four held in Faridkot

Police claimed to have solved a murder case with the arrest of four persons along with a weapon from Faridkot on Wednesday.

A Ferozepur resident, Paramjeet Singh was killed after the accused attacked him and his relatives on February 14. A case was registered under Section 302(murder), 341 (wrongful restrain), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Faridkot city police station.

The accused were identified as Binder Singh, Ritik Thakur, Nikhil Kataria and Sandeep Kataria of Faridkot. Meanwhile, fifth accused Vikas Kumar, who is admitted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot for treatment, is under police observation.

Senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said, “The accused had attacked Paramjeet and two other persons and also opened fire. Paramjeet was seriously injured and he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police have arrested four accused in this case. After preliminary interrogation, a .32 bore revolver, which was used in the crime and a car was recovered on the tip-off from the accused,” he said.

“During interrogation, Binder also confessed that along with his close associates Rupesh and Vicky both residents of Kotkapura, he opened fire on Sandeep Singh alias Sunny of Bargari. A case was registered for attempt to murder as Sunny was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Now, this case has also been traced, police is further interrogating the accused,” he added.

