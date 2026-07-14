Murder convict beaten to death in Bhiwani, 4 held

A 33-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after a group of around 15 people allegedly assaulted them in Bawani Khera town of Bhiwani district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh, 33, while the injured is Monu, 30, both are residents of Bawani Khera. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh, 33, while the injured is Monu, 30, both are residents of Bawani Khera. Both were serving life imprisonment in a murder case and had been out on bail for the past three months when the attack took place.

According to the police, Rahul Kumar, the deceased’s nephew, alleged that the incident took place on Sunday when Baljit and Monu had gone to Bhiwani civil hospital to inquire about the health of Baljit’s sister-in-law, who was admitted there. While they were returning, a group of around 15 people allegedly surrounded them and attacked them using lathis, iron rods, and sharp weapons.

Both men were critically injured in the assault and were initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to Bhiwani civil hospital where doctors declared Baljit brought dead, while Monu is still undergoing treatment.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the attack is believed to be linked to a six-year-old enmity. In 2020, during Holi, Baljit and Monu were involved in a dispute with a person named Preetam, 35, where they allegedly murdered a relative of Preetam. Both were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in jail in the murder case.

They were granted bail around three months ago. Family members allege that Preetam and his associates hatched a conspiracy to take revenge as soon as they learned about their release. As per the information the police have arrested four people Deepak, Preetam Singh, Sandeep and Rajkumar of Bawani Khera

Tosham DSP Dalip Singh said that a murder case has been registered based on the statements of the victim’s family members and the investigation is ongoing. He added that the preliminary investigation suggests the killing was carried out due to old rivalry.