Mustafa, Capt in Twitter war over Aroosa Alam

A day after Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa ordered a probe to ascertain whether Aroosa Alam has any links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Mustafa and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh entered into a war on words on Twitter on Saturday.

Ex-DGP Mustafa, who is husband of Punjab cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, took on Amarinder for tweeting Aroosa’s picture with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday evening.

“Still grappling to grasp the designs behind tweeting Congress president-Aroosa picture. Please do understand, grant of Visa by the UPA or NDA doesn’t include licence to domesticate and outsource Governance apparatus to ‘Videshi mehmaan’,” Mustafa tweeted. In the next tweet, he posted an old picture of former chief secretary Vini Mahajan and then DGP Dinkar Gupta with Aroosa. “If I am wrong, explain this,” Mustafa asked Amarinder.

The former chief minister, through his media adviser Raveen Thukral, quickly targeted Mustafa while releasing pictures of Aroosa with Mustafa’s wife Razia Sultana and his daughter-in-law.

“And how about you explaining this. Isn’t that your wife and daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! Aroosa personally cherishes these and many more such memories with your family,” Thukral quoted Amarinder as saying.

The Mustafa family was reportedly close to Aroosa and Amarinder during the former’s stay in India before Amarinder-Mustafa relationship turned sour when he was overlooked for the post of the state DGP and Dinkar Gupta was elevated to the top police post.

In another tweet later in the day, Mustafa targeted Thukral and wrote: “My time too precious to engage proxies. The depth and dimension of our relationships with Amarinder are beyond everyone’s comprehension, miles above pure commerce. Even during bitter fights we draw and line, Raveen Bhai, no self appointed surrogate would every understand that.”

To this Thukral replied:” Mustafa bhai, with both of us without real jobs, our time is equally precious. But what I write here-quote unquote-are Amarinder’s views. But I agree, just as people can’t understand your relationships, mine too has been misunderstood by dubbing me as surrogate. Best wishes!,”.