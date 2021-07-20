My journey has just begun, will work for ‘Jittega Punjab’ mission: Sidhu

“My journey has just begun,” said Punjab Congress new president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced following weeks of speculation and tussle.

The Amritsar East MLA, who thanked the party leadership for appointing him head of the state unit, said he would work with every member of the Congress family to fulfil the “Jittega Punjab” mission and strengthen the party’s organisation in the state.

“Today, to work further for the same dream and strengthen the invincible fort of the Congress in Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility (sic),” he said on Twitter. His appointment was announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday night.

The former minister has replaced Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief after weeks of intense tussle. Sidhu spent the entire day visiting cabinet ministers and other senior leaders of the party in Chandigarh and Mohali. He will travel to Amritsar on Tuesday.

He also tweeted: “Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of Jittega Punjab as a humble Congress worker to given power of the people back to the people through the Punjab model and the high command’s 18-point agenda.” Sidhu also shared a picture of his father with Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

“To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined the freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by the King’s Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and advocate general,” Sidhu added in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Akshay Sharma on Monday called chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to discuss the strategy for “Mission 2022”. He has called a meeting of state office-bearers of the NSUI to finalise the modalities for a statewide campaign to energise youth power.