Kaithal youth dies in Australia

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 24, 2023 12:28 AM IST

As per information, the man had gone to Australia on a study visa five years ago and was living in Springvale near Melbourne in Australia with his friends from Punjab. Family members came to know about his death from his friends.

A 23-year-old man from Chaba village of Kaithal district died in mysterious circumstances in Australia.

A 23-year-old man from Chaba village of Kaithal district died in mysterious circumstances in Australia. (HT File)
A 23-year-old man from Chaba village of Kaithal district died in mysterious circumstances in Australia.

As per information, the man had gone to Australia on a study visa five years ago and was living in Springvale near Melbourne in Australia with his friends from Punjab. Family members came to know about his death from his friends.

According to the family, he had spoken to them on phone last Friday. There were unconfirmed reports that the 23-year-old died by suicide but family members denied of having any such information. The youth’s father is a retired doctor. He is survived by his parents and three sisters.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
