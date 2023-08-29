Karnal youth goes missing in US, parents seek government help

A 22-year-old youth from Karnal’s Kalram village went missing under mysterious circumstances in the United States. Family members said Abhishek Ror had gone to the US one-and-a-half years ago and he was working in a store. A 22-year-old youth from Karnal’s Kalram village went missing under mysterious circumstances in the United States. Family members said Abhishek Ror had gone to the US one-and-a-half years ago and he was working in a store. (HT File Photo)

However, for the past four days the family members could not contact him, and his mobile phone was switched off.

The family members tried to contact his friends in the US, but they said that nobody had a clue about him.

Abhishek’s uncle Pardeep Kumar alleged that there were also reports that some youths who also belong to Karnal district allegedly had a scuffle on August 24 but there was no confirmation about it.

He said that some relatives have now reached Georgia and they were taking up the matter with the local police so that he could be traced. Vishal, elder brother of Abhishek, said he had got a call from a relative on Sunday night and he informed him that there was a scuffle between Indian youths a few days ago.

The family members have urged the government and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia to take up the issue at the government level so that he could be traced.