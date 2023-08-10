Bodies of two youths found hanging in Panipat

Bodies of two cousins were found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Shera village in Matlauda town in Panipat on Wednesday.

Matlauda police station in-charge Manpreet Singh said as per preliminary investigation, it seems to be a suicide case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, preliminary investigation suggested that they died by suicide.

Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and started investigation and recorded the statement of family members of the deceased.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the bodies were spotted by a passerby who informed the police.

Matlauda police station in-charge Manpreet Singh said as per preliminary investigation, it seems to be a suicide case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON