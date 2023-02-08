Mystery shrouds death of 55-year-old woman in Ambala

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The woman’s son Around 6:30 pm my mother had gone to a neighbourhood shop to purchase vegetables. Minutes later, our maid informed us that she was lying near a wall soaked in blood. With the help of neighbours, she was taken home, where a doctor was called who declared her dead,

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A 55-year-old woman identified as Iqbal Kaur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ambala’s Barara town, police said on Tuesday. The woman, a widow, used to live in Singhpura colony with one of her sons and a grandson.

The other son Tajender Singh, who lives with his maternal uncle in Yamunanagar, said that on Saturday, his brother Kulwinder informed him about the demise of their mother.

“Around 6:30 pm my mother had gone to a neighbourhood shop to purchase vegetables. Minutes later, our maid informed us that she was lying near a wall soaked in blood. With the help of neighbours, she was taken home, where a doctor was called who declared her dead,” Singh told the police.

He further said it was believed that Kaur had died after vomiting blood, but later wounds were found near the neck and stomach.

“We thought that her veins had burst and she was cremated on Sunday. On suspicion, we checked closed-circuit television cameras and found a man following her and then running back. We also found a knife in an under-construction building. We suspect that she wa stabbed to death,” the police statement read.

On his complaint, a murder case was registered at Barara police station.

Inspector Satish Kumar said, “We have seized the knife and are verifying other facts. No arrest has been made so far.”

