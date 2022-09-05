Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NABARD approves 11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao

NABARD approves 11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 02:42 AM IST

On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.

On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods. (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village.

Over the last two months, four people were swept away in flash floods in the rivulet.

In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of 11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”

Tewari said people of the Kharar assembly constituency, five km away from Chandigarh, are cut off from the rest of the world during rain.

He said the bridges were a long-pending demand of the people of the area.

On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.

On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP