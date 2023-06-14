Nadda attacks Rahul for trying to tarnish country’s image overseas

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing India’s image in foreign countries by making ‘wayward’ statements. Addressing workers’ rally at Roshan Grounds as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Nadda said that the Prime Minister was working hard to build a strong image of the country by meeting world leaders but Gandhi, on the other hand, was trying to bring a bad name to it.

Nadda said the PM was working hard to build a strong image of the country but Gandhi, on the other hand, was trying to bring a bad name to it. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He (Rahul Gandhi) speaks of the threat to democracy in India but has forgotten that it was his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) who had smothered it by imposing emergency. Will Britain, which ruled over our country for two centuries, come to restore democracy,” he said, referring to Rahul’s speech in the UK in which he had said that Indian democracy was collapsing under BJP rule.

“What can be a better evidence of a throbbing democracy than a person like Rahul Gandhi is being heard and tolerated”, he commented.

Nadda said that what the BJP-led NDA government had accomplished in nine years, the Congress could not do in 70 years of its rule.

“Before 2014, there was policy paralysis but the Modi government took hard decisions in the interest of the people. Dynastic politics has been replaced with development politics. A new chapter of progress has been written,” he said, enumerating NDA governments’ achievements in various fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda said that abrogating Article 370 and solving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue were the greatest accomplishments of the government. Under Narendra Modi, India had become 5th largest economy in the world, he added.

“Today the whole world recognizes India’s worth’, he remarked.

Nadda said that the Modi government’s pro-farmer schemes had benefitted crores of farmers. Prosecuting 1984 anti-Sikh riot accused, opening Kartarpur Corridor and waiving GST on langar items were other contributions of the government, he added.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, former BJP MP Avinash Rai Khanna, state president Ashwani Sharma, Manpreet Badal, Sunil Jakhar and many national and state leaders attended the rally.