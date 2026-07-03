Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday said that Union health minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will chair the state-level function on the birth anniversary of BJP founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Monday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Archana Gupta, and other prominent state leaders will also attend the programme, scheduled to be held near Subhash Park in Ambala Cantonment. (HT File)

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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Archana Gupta, and other prominent state leaders will also attend the programme, scheduled to be held near Subhash Park in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij was addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the BPS Planetarium in Ambala Cantonment, while reviewing preparations for the programme.

He said that Dr Mukherjee was the founder of the party’s ideological organisation. “He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later became the Janata Party, and subsequently evolved into the BJP. The Union government has chosen Ambala Cantonment as a major centre for this campaign because Mukherjee halted here during his journey from Delhi to Kashmir and addressed a public gathering. He arrived in Ambala on May 8, 1953, departed for Punjab the following day, and on May 11 was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir government and imprisoned. Later, he passed away under mysterious circumstances,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mukherjee, who served as the Union industry minister in India’s first government, was dissatisfied with the functioning of the Congress and felt the need to establish a separate political party. Consequently, he founded the Bharatiya Jan Sangh,” Vij said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mukherjee, who served as the Union industry minister in India’s first government, was dissatisfied with the functioning of the Congress and felt the need to establish a separate political party. Consequently, he founded the Bharatiya Jan Sangh,” Vij said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that Deendayal Upadhyaya, a nationalist leader, worked alongside him to promote India’s cultural heritage and also opposed Article 370, which gave a special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir following partition.