Nadda visits disaster-hit Mandi villages, assures full central assistance for rehab

BJP national president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday visited various disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh, and inspected the situation arising due to cloudburst and heavy rainfall. Union minister Jagat Parkash Nadda inspecting the disaster- affected areas of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Nadda first reached Sundarnagar in Mandi district, and took information about the relief and rescue operations from the local administration. He instructed the officials that there should be no laxity in the relief work and the government’s assistance should reach every affected person soon.

After that he visited Sainj, Pangaliyur and Bhaga villages in Nachan assembly constituency of Mandi district, where he interacted with the affected families.

Nadda was accompanied by leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, and BJP state president Rajeev Bindal.

While consoling the affected families, the BJP national president said the central government will leave no stone unturned in their rehabilitation.

Nadda then visited Thunag village in Mandi district, where life has been hit hard due to heavy rains and cloudbursts. He met the locals, listened to their problems and took stock of the status of relief material distribution. He also expressed concern over the damage caused in Karsog and Dharampur.

He said the central government was working in full coordination with the state government and the necessary resources were being provided on time.

He said the administration was working on a war footing to safely evacuate the stranded people, provide temporary shelter, and ensure availability of food and medicines. He also inspected the health facilities in the relief camps and gave instructions to officials in this regard.

The BJP national president said after the relief work, the connecting roads in the areas, which have been damaged, will be repaired soon and traffic will be restored.

He said the central government was committed to providing assistance to every affected person and all necessary steps were being taken to restore normalcy.