Ludhiana | Nadda visits Sukhdev’s house, says AAP won’t stay in power for long

Asserting that freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar had “deeply inspired” him, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the freedom fighter’s house in Naughara on Saturday.

Nadda, who took an electric rickshaw to the venue, was accompanied by national commission for scheduled castes chairperson Vijay Sampla, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, BJP workers and members of Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust.

However, high drama was witnessed in the area as BJP workers accused electricity department employees for snapping the power supply during Nadda’s visit to the revolutionary’s house. Power was restored soon after.

Speaking at a high-powered meeting of the saffron party’s core committee, comprising candidates fielding during the assembly elections, office bearers, and district presidents, Nadda said, “The BJP will soon emerge as the only relevant party in the state. The AAP will not be able to retain the political space for long as the people of the state have realised that its leaders had made false promises to win the elections.”

Bolstering the morale of the party workers, he said, “Earlier, we would field 23 candidates, but after the SAD ended its long association with the BJP, we had to field candidates in 117 constituencies, which was a Herculean task. The central leadership is standing with each and every BJP worker.”

He asked the top BJP leadership to be vigilant and highlight the “wrong decisions” of the ruling party.

BJP national vice-president and Punjab, Haryana , Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh party in-charge Saudan Singh, MP Dushyant Guatum, and national general secretary Dr Narinder Raina, who is co-incharge of Punjab were among those present.

Sikh community honours Nadda

A delegation of representatives of the Sikh community handed a letter thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating the 400th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur and also honoured Nadda.

The BJP leader was honoured by Baba Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh Gosha Harpal Singh Jalla, Sukhwinder Singh, Havinder Singh Namdari and Jagjit Singh.

Scuffle between police, party workers

A scuffle broke out between the police and BJP party workers at the entrance of the GLADA ground, where Nadda was holding a rally. The incident reportedly took place when party workers were stopped for frisking. Amid a heavy turnout, the party workers were being pushed around which led to an altercation. The matter was resolved after the arrival of BJP leaders.

