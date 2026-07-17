Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian rail link: Wildlife clearance puts project on fast track

The over four-decade-old Nangal Dam–Talwara–Mukerian broad gauge rail line project has moved a step closer to completion after the Punjab department of forests and wildlife preservation granted in-principle approval to the wildlife mitigation plan for a crucial 13-km stretch in Hoshiarpur district. The clearance, subject to compliance with prescribed environmental conditions, is expected to expedite work on the long-delayed ₹2,018-crore project. (HT File)

The clearance, subject to compliance with prescribed environmental conditions, is expected to expedite work on the long-delayed ₹2,018-crore project, which will strengthen passenger and freight connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The approval, issued by the office of the chief wildlife warden last week, covers the proposed broad gauge rail link between Bhambotar village and Bhera in Hoshiarpur district. The clearance is subject to compliance with a series of environmental and wildlife conservation conditions before final approval is granted.

The approved proposal involves the diversion of 72.17 acres of land for the project, including 36.64 acres notified under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 4.71 acres of reserve forest, and 30.83 acres of delisted PLPA land. The proposal was examined after Northern Railway submitted a wildlife mitigation plan, which was recommended by the department’s technical committee during its meeting held on July 9.

A senior northern railway official, supervising the project, said the work is progressing as planned. “We are targeting completion by January next year,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

As part of the conditions, Northern Railway has been directed to deposit ₹3.54 crore within one month towards implementation of the wildlife conservation plan. The project authority has also been instructed to comply with all applicable environmental laws, statutory provisions and government guidelines during construction and operation of the rail line.

The Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Hoshiarpur, has been asked to organise nature awareness programmes in the project area, with Northern Railway providing logistical support. The order also cautions that any failure to implement the wildlife mitigation plan in its entirety could result in the withdrawal of the in-principle approval.

According to the department, the approval will remain valid for one month from the date of its issuance. Final wildlife clearance will be considered only after the prescribed funds are deposited and all conditions under the approved wildlife mitigation plan are fulfilled.

Construction of the Nangal Dam–Talwara–Mukerian broad gauge rail line began in 1985, but has faced repeated delays owing to land acquisition, forest clearances and funding issues.