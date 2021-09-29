Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers end strike
chandigarh news

Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers end strike

The consensus was reached after Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers and farmers from Ambala and Panchkula gathered near the mill under the leadership of senior SKM leader Gurnam Singh Charuni
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Naraingarh Sugar Mills workers, along with farmers, before ending their strike on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The workers of Naraingarh Sugar Mills ended their indefinite strike after about 16 days on Tuesday following the assurance of hike in salary and acceptance of their other demands, Naraingarh subdivisional magistrate Niraj said.

Their protest ended weeks before the commencement of the sugarcane crushing season.

The consensus was reached after the mill workers’ union and farmers from Ambala and Panchkula gathered near the mill under the leadership of senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Additional cane commissioner to Haryana agriculture department, JS Brar, SDM Niraj and mill owner Rahul Anand also reached the spot later.

Charuni said the farmers had earlier sought from the administration arrangement of a meeting with the state government to discuss the issue of pending dues worth 66 crore and crop loans worth 33 crore taken in the name of farmers, but they couldn’t.

“We can’t rely on the mill owners for our pending dues. We want to meet the government to convince it to take over the mill or sell it. We are giving an ultimatum till October 4 to find a solution else the cane commissioner’s office will be surrounded the next day. We’ll repeat the Karnal scenario and won’t allow any movement in the office,” the leader said.

Charuni also asked the owners to ensure that the mill starts functioning by November 25 after the workers’ demands are met. The farmers were scheduled to gherao the cane commissioner’s office in Panchkula on Tuesday, but postponed it after an assurance by the owner.

SDM Niraj said the mill management has also agreed to providing funds for the maintenance and other needs, and the mill is expected to start on time.

Naraingarh deputy commissioner Vikram said, “Government officials are here to oversee the mill functioning, but the dues have to be arranged by the owner. We’ll try to convene a meeting between the government and workers.”

