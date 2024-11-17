Menu Explore
Narco, arms smuggling cartel busted: 2 held with 3.5kg heroin, illegal weapons in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 18, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The Amritsar Police busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons and seized 3.5kg heroin, 1.5kg methaqualone and two pistols, including one sophisticated 9mm Glock, from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Police seized 3.5kg heroin, 1.5kg methaqualone and two pistols, including one sophisticated 9mm Glock. (HT Photo)
Those arrested have been identified as Vansh alias Billa (23), a resident of Billai Wala Chowk in Amritsar and Sonu Chaurasia (20), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Amritsar.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of accused Vansh in the smuggling of narcotics, police teams from CIA-Amritsar laid a trap and arrested him from the Mohkampura area and recovered 3.5kg heroin, 1.5kg methaqualone powder and one Austria made 9mm Glock pistol from his possession.

He said that in another operation, police nabbed accused Sonu Chaurasia from Suncity turn on Batala road in the Mohkampura area and recovered a .32-bore pistol from his possession.

Further investigations are on, and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days, he said.

Two separate cases, under Section 21 (C) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25(8) of the Arms Act, have been registered at the Police Station, Mohkampura.

