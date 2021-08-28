Narco-gangster angle emerges in Pathankot heroin haul case

A narco-gangster angle has come to the fore in Thursday’s Pathankot heroin recovery as a key accused in the Patti double murder case, Malkeet Singh, alias Laddu, who is lodged in the Muktsar jail, allegedly ordered the consignment from Jammu and Kashmir along with another incarcerated drug peddler.

On Thursday, the Amritsar rural police seized 17kg heroin at Madhopur in Pathankot district and arrested Ranjit Singh, alias Sonu, a taxi driver and resident of Amritsar.

During his preliminary interrogation, Sonu revealed that he picked the consignment from J&K’s Naushera area on the instructions of Malkeet Singh and Ranjit Singh, alias Rana of Patti in Tarn Taran, who is lodged in the Faridkot jail.

Malkeet was arrested in the Patti double murder case wherein Amandeep Singh, alias Fauji, a local Akali leader, and his aide Prabhjit Singh, alias Pooran were shot dead by unidentified persons on May 27. Fauji was a close friend of former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s confidant Gurmukh Singh Ghulla.

Later, the police had claimed that the two were killed by notorious gangster Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon at the instance of gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is currently in Canada. The conspiracy to kill Fauji was hatched by Laddu with the help of Landa who is facing nearly a dozen criminal cases, it was claimed.

Also, the Interpol, or International Criminal Police Organisation, had issued a red-corner notice (RCN) against Landa in July.

On Friday, both Laddu and Rana were brought on production warrant by to Amritsar.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana said they were not clear whether Laddu is the one involved in the Patti double murder case. But Muktsar jail superintendent Iqbal Singh confirmed that Laddu was arrested for the double murder.

A senior police official said, “Rana and Sonu are known to each other as both are taxi drivers. Sonu was paid to smuggle the consignment. Our questioning to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused is still on.”