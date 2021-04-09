Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three KLF operatives
chandigarh news

Narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three KLF operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Mohali special court against three accused in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in narco-terror case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three KLF operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Mohali special court against three accused in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in narco-terror case.

According to the chargesheet, Rajender Singh, alias Ganja, of Amritsar, Parminder Pal Singh, alias Bobby, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, resident of New Delhi but currently living in Dubai, have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the statement, the NIA said the investigation revealed that Rajender was instrumental in selling smuggled heroin, while Parminder played an important role in channelising the proceeds through hawala from India to Dubai.

It also said that Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, used to transfer the funds to entities based in Pakistan, who used the money to support the activities of banned terrorist organisation KLF.

Hakimzada along with Harmeet Singh, a Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the KLF have been instrumental in running a narco-terror network. The investigation also established that a network of narco-traffickers, terrorists and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Hakimzada and was indulging in subversive activities against India,” the NIA said in the chargesheet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI frames charges against 7 in 2017 double murder case

Ex-manager, aide held for defrauding KCC Bank of 2.39 crore

Assault on Anil Vij’s brother: State govt reinstates suspended DIG Ashok Kumar

2019 Hoshiarpur firing case: HC grants bail to gangster Binny Gujjar, co-accused

An FIR was registered by Punjab Police in Amritsar in May 2020 under NDPS Act. “It pertains to the seizure of 500gm of heroin and 1.2 lakh drug money on May 31, 2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others. Later, the NIA took over the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP