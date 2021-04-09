Narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three KLF operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Mohali special court against three accused in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in narco-terror case.

According to the chargesheet, Rajender Singh, alias Ganja, of Amritsar, Parminder Pal Singh, alias Bobby, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, resident of New Delhi but currently living in Dubai, have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the statement, the NIA said the investigation revealed that Rajender was instrumental in selling smuggled heroin, while Parminder played an important role in channelising the proceeds through hawala from India to Dubai.

It also said that Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, used to transfer the funds to entities based in Pakistan, who used the money to support the activities of banned terrorist organisation KLF.

Hakimzada along with Harmeet Singh, a Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the KLF have been instrumental in running a narco-terror network. The investigation also established that a network of narco-traffickers, terrorists and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Hakimzada and was indulging in subversive activities against India,” the NIA said in the chargesheet.

An FIR was registered by Punjab Police in Amritsar in May 2020 under NDPS Act. “It pertains to the seizure of 500gm of heroin and ₹1.2 lakh drug money on May 31, 2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others. Later, the NIA took over the case.