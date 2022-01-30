Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Narrow escape for family in Ludhiana as man sets house, 3 vehicles on fire
chandigarh news

Narrow escape for family in Ludhiana as man sets house, 3 vehicles on fire

The family, which includes two children, aged 8 and 3, managed to get out in time, and alerted the fire brigade; the accused, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, was nabbed by locals in Joshi Nagar of Ludhiana and handed over the police
The gutted pick-up vehicle in Joshi Nagar of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A family in Joshi Nagar had a narrow escape after a man, reportedly under the influence of liquor, set ablaze their house and three vehicles parked on the street, in the early hours of Saturday. The family, which includes two children, aged 8 and 3, managed to escape in time, and raised the alarm.

Locals, meanwhile, nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Shankar, 30, a labourer, of Joshi Nagar.

Pankaj Walia, a caterer by profession, said that he, along with his wife and children, was fast asleep when the arsonist set their house on fire. They woke up and saw that the entire house was engulfed in flames, and rushed outside. Once outside, he noticed that a pick-up auto parked next to their house was also on fire, and called the fire brigade.

Walia added that the fire had reached up to the second floor of the house and damaged furniture and other household goods. He said he has incurred a loss of approximately 4 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

Sandeep Rai, a local, said that his auto-rickshaw and a Tata Nano car belonging to another resident, Survinder Singh, had also been gutted.

Rai added that over the last few months, several vehicles parked outside the houses were being damaged or set on fire but they were not aware who was behind it. However this time, they woke up in time and noticed Shankar fleeing the spot.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality also captured the accused in the act.

Haibowal station house officer, sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said that Shankar has been arrested and booked under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP