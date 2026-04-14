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Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: LG Sinha pushes for strict measures to tackle drug menace

J&K LG Manoj Sinha directs police to target drug peddlers, urging community action in a 100-day campaign for a drug-free region.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to prepare a list of top drug peddlers in all the police stations and ensure action to dismantle drug networks within 30 days.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha (File)

“Adopt a focused and time-bound approach for complete elimination of drug syndicate,” said Sinha, while addressing an awareness rally at Kathua stadium under 100 days Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan. The LG called upon every citizen, every Kathua family, to rise and unite against drug abuse.

The campaign was launched by Sinha from Jammu city on April 11 where the maiden rally was held.

He further said that a groundbreaking standard operating procedure, recently notified, will ruthlessly crush smugglers by revoking their passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, and arms licenses. “Under the NDPS Act, we will confiscate all movable and immovable assets, freeze bank accounts, and launch exhaustive financial probes. I want to assure the people of Jammu Kashmir that no perpetrator will escape justice,” Sinha said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: LG Sinha pushes for strict measures to tackle drug menace
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: LG Sinha pushes for strict measures to tackle drug menace
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