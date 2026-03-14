Nation first the way forward, says V-P as women sweep medals at CUHP convocation

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday exhorted the youth to adopt the mantra of “rashtra pratham (nation first)” and commit to a drug-free lifestyle while contributing to India’s progress. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan being welcomed by governor Kavinder Gupta during the ninth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, Kangra, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the ninth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), the Vice-President lauded the state as both “Dev Bhoomi” and “Veer Bhoomi” for its spiritual heritage and contribution to the armed forces.

The ceremony was marked by a significant academic milestone for women, who bagged 23 of the 32 gold medals awarded. “The majority of the 700 meritorious students today are women, reflecting their growing empowerment and significant role in the nation’s progress,” Radhakrishnan said.

Prioritising research, indigenous thought

Invoking the legacy of ancient learning centres like Nalanda and Takshashila, the Vice-President noted that these institutions flourished because their teachers were lifelong learners. He urged modern universities to mirror this spirit by prioritising faculty development, interdisciplinary research, and global collaboration.

He commended CUHP for its focus on “swadeshi chintan (indigenous thought)” under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. By translating academic works into Dogri and Punjabi, the university is taking vital steps toward reclaiming India’s intellectual traditions, he said.

Synergy for Viksit Bharat

Radhakrishnan called for a “globally competitive higher education ecosystem” built on stronger partnerships between central and state institutions. He suggested that shared digital resources and faculty expertise are the engines that will drive the vision of a developed India by 2047.

“The vision of Viksit Bharat must be based on inclusive development where no state or section of society is left behind,” he said, identifying youth as the primary stakeholders in this transformation. He also praised the university’s community lab initiative for sensitising students to the realities of rural India.