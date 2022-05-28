National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab

The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%.

The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.

NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. It is useful for chalking out new educational policies.

In Class 5, Ludhiana ranked 10th in the state with 61.3%. Barnala again bagged the first position, followed by Ferozepur with 68%.

Class 8 students managed to secure the 12th position for Ludhiana with 52.9%. Bathinda topped with 59.1% against the state average of 53.8%.

Meanwhile, Class 10 students from Ludhiana came 14th with 49.5%, while Barnala students once again bagged the top spot with 57.1%. Class-10 students in the state secured an average of 50.6%.

Ludhiana district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, said, “It is a matter of pride for the state education department. The teachers’ fraternity, senior officials and students deserve to celebrate the moment. We have once again proved that we have the best education system in the country.”

43% participation recorded from rural areas

From Ludhiana, a total of 4,066 students and 840 teachers from 251 schools, including government, government aided, central government and private schools, participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.

Out of total participants from the district, 50.3% were boys and 49.7% were girls and 57% participation was recorded from urban and 43% from rural areas.

The maximum participants were from government schools with 33%, followed by 30% from private and 28% from government-aided schools. Just 9% of the participants were from central government schools.

As many as 52.7% students were from the general category, 34.3% from Scheduled Caste, 12.9% from other backward classes and 0.1% from Scheduled Tribe category.

Survey findings

As per NAS findings, 30% students in Ludhiana do not have internet connectivity at home and 11% students don’t have access to digital devices at school.

Also, 65% teachers claimed to be overloaded with work and 6% of them stated that there are inadequate toilet and drinking water facility.

