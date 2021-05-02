National Commission seeks report on quota in promotion to judicial officers in Punjab

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has written to Punjab government asking whether reservation in promotion is being given to judicial officers and other court employees belonging to SC category in Punjab.

The letter written on April 26 is addressed to the chief secretary says that a communication from the commission on March 22 had asked the government to respond within 15 days. However, the government has not responded to date despite a reminder letter on April 8. “It is therefore requested that the matter be expedited, and an action taken report be furnished within seven days positively. It is requested that till the case is decided by the commission, status quo of the case may be maintained,” the letter reads.

In its April 8 letter the state was told that a complaint had been received on non-implementation of reservation in promotions in the case of SC employees working in courts, including judicial officers and the commission has decided to investigate it. The commission had sought a response from the government, which reportedly wasn’t done.

Between March 22 and April 8, the government has notified promotions of 20 judicial officers to state superior judicial services and 40 odd more judicial officers were given promotions on April 7.

Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006, provides for reservation in promotion for SC category employees — 14 per cent in the case of Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, and 20 per cent in the case of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ services. Vijay Pal Singh Mattu, a Amritsar based complainant lawyer, who had approached the commission in March, says, “even as the law was passed in 2006, it was never implemented, in the case of judicial services and for other court employees.”

The communication from the commission says it has taken a serious view of the state government not replying to its communication. The chief secretary should take notice of the case and in case commission does not receive reply from the chief secretary within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts and issue summons for appearance in person or by representative before it, the communication says, seeking response within seven days.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has written to Punjab government asking whether reservation in promotion is being given to judicial officers and other court employees belonging to SC category in Punjab. The letter written on April 26 is addressed to the chief secretary says that a communication from the commission on March 22 had asked the government to respond within 15 days. However, the government has not responded to date despite a reminder letter on April 8. “It is therefore requested that the matter be expedited, and an action taken report be furnished within seven days positively. It is requested that till the case is decided by the commission, status quo of the case may be maintained,” the letter reads. In its April 8 letter the state was told that a complaint had been received on non-implementation of reservation in promotions in the case of SC employees working in courts, including judicial officers and the commission has decided to investigate it. The commission had sought a response from the government, which reportedly wasn’t done. Between March 22 and April 8, the government has notified promotions of 20 judicial officers to state superior judicial services and 40 odd more judicial officers were given promotions on April 7. Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006, provides for reservation in promotion for SC category employees — 14 per cent in the case of Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, and 20 per cent in the case of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ services. Vijay Pal Singh Mattu, a Amritsar based complainant lawyer, who had approached the commission in March, says, “even as the law was passed in 2006, it was never implemented, in the case of judicial services and for other court employees.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Panjab University defers polling of all constituencies of senate Dusty winds cause Chandigarh’s air quality to drop Chandigarh bans private sale of remdesivir Mohali hits fresh peak of 936 Covid cases, 25 dead in Chandigarh tricity The communication from the commission says it has taken a serious view of the state government not replying to its communication. The chief secretary should take notice of the case and in case commission does not receive reply from the chief secretary within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts and issue summons for appearance in person or by representative before it, the communication says, seeking response within seven days.