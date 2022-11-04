National Conference names 47 constituency in-charges, many see it as potential candidates’ list

National Conference on Wednesday night released names of constituency in-charges of 47 seats of Kashmir Valley, a hint that these leaders could be potential candidates in the first elections in UT.

Though the dates of polls in J&K has not been decided by the ECI but there are enough indications that polls could be held early next year. The orders of the delimitation commission, a panel set up to redraw the assembly constituencies of J&K, came into effect from May 20 this year, according to a gazette notification issued by the Union government.

The commission had issued its final order on May 5, earmarking 43 seats to the Hindu-majority Jammu region and 47 to Muslim-majority Kashmir — making up a total of 90 seats for the Union territory’s assembly, up from the current strength of 83. The 47 names announced by the party include former ministers and legislators who have contested and won several elections on NC tickets when J&K was a state. After formation of the PAGD, a five-party alliance soon after abrogation of Article 370 many leaders have been insisting on the leadership of alliance partners that they should contest assembly polls jointly. Even PAGD head Farooq Abdullah, who is the NC president, had dropped hints that the group partners should contest polls jointly whenever elections are held in the UT. NC chief spokesman Tavir Sadiq, who has been nominated as constituency in-charge of Zadibal seat in Srinagar, said these are just constituency in-charges. “With the new delimitation, this was needed to ensure coordination between the new and old constituencies in the organisational structure. This does not necessarily mean that the in-charges will be candidates because elections have not been announced. This is an internal arrangement,” he said.

A senior NC leader, however, said that whenever elections are held these leaders will be the party candidates. “Though slight changes can’t be ruled out once election dates are out,” he added. PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami didn’t comment on this development. Many political workers see this as a message that NC may go alone.

“By releasing the names, NC is actually bargaining with other constituents of the PAGD that they should get a lion’s share in seat sharing or they will go alone,” said a political analyst. “Even PDP has nominated constituency heads,” the analyst added.

In August, the National Conference (NC) gave first clear indication that it will contest on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir on its own, signaling it could part ways with the other constituents of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The decision was contrary to the earlier statements made by party president Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah that the five-party PAGD should contest the upcoming assembly elections jointly like the district development council polls in 2020. When contacted, NC president Farooq Abdullah said the leaders were named to keep them in touch with people. “Omar Abdullah has already said he wont contest polls till J&K is UT. And once elections will be announced, then only it will be decided how to go into polls.” Besides the NC, the PAGD, which was formed on August 4, 2019, comprises former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Awami National Conference and the Communist Party of India (CPI). Peoples Conference, which was also part of the alliance, left the PAGD soon after the 2020 DDC polls.

