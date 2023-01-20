National Credit Framework in focus at Panjab University event

With Panjab University (PU) looking to speed up the process to implement recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the university on Thursday held a special academic event to discuss pertinent issues with particular focus on the National Credit Framework.

National Commission for Vocational Education and Training chairperson NS Kalsi, the resource person, spoke about various facets of the National Credit Framework’s implementation. His presentation delved on how the same would help in integrating creditisation of all learnings and be a meta framework.

Kalsi apprised stakeholders of the challenges and structures in the framework, while also interacting with the audience and clarifying teachers’ queries.

The Interaction was held in Hybrid Mode. Around 176 participants comprising heads of the departments and centres, teachers involved in NEP implementation planning, principals of colleges affiliated to the varsity and officiating vice chancellor Renu Vig attended the event.