National Crime Record Bureau’s 2021 data: Ludhiana second unsafest in Punjab despite 17.85% drop in murders

Recording a downward trend, the city witnessed 17.85% fewer murders in 2021 in comparison to the preceding 2020 as per the latest data made public from the National Crime Record Bureau report. A total of 46 murder cases were reported in the city in 2021, 10 fewer than 2020’s figure of 56.

Despite that, Ludhiana police commissionerate continues to be among the top positions in the state when it comes to murders being reported — ranking second only to Amritsar rural where 55 murders were reported in the same period.

Ludhiana had consistently recorded over 50 murders in the two years preceding 2021, with 52 murders being reported in 2019, only four short of the 2020 tally.

Crime Anatomy (HT)

A cursory look into the numbers of the bureau report shows that nearly half — 47 % of the murders committed in Ludhiana were caused after disputes — over money and land in most cases. between the victims and assailants.

Around 26% of the total murders were caused over petty squabbles.

Of the total 22 murders caused over disputes, three took place over a land dispute, one over a family feud.

Petty quarrels, in an interesting stat, were behind a high 12 murders, while money disputes and road rage led to five and one cases respectively.

In an instance of a dispute over property going south, a bakery owner had shot his younger brother dead with the victim’s own licensed pistol at his house in a posh locality of Basant Avenue on October 11, 2021. The accused had fired three bullets targeting his brother, of which one hit him in the head.

Old and extended personal enmity also emerged as a major contributor for murders, as did illicit relations — with such instances claiming six lives each. Robbers and dacoits murdered two persons while executing the crime, while one person lost their life in a terror attack in the city.

In one of the six murders falling under the latter category, a 45-year-old man, enraged over his nephew having an affair with his wife, bludgeoned the victim to death at their house in Raj Enclave on Jagirpur Road on August 16, 2021.

In seven cases, police failed to uncover the reason the behind murders.

Amritsar Police commissionerate, meanwhile, witnessed 32 murders, followed by Jalandhar and Ludhiana rural’s 20 cases each and Khanna police’s 18.

No city for women, children

In a concerning statistic to have emerged from the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest 2021 data, Ludhiana witnessed a 24% increase in crime against women in comparison to 2020. A total of 520 cases were reported in the city, a significant increase from 2020 when 418 crimes were recorded.

The latest figure came as an aberration for the downward trend for crime against women given the high number of crimes — 595 in 2019 and 662 in 2018 — reported in the city previously.

In addition to the 34 rape cases, as many as 45 women lodged molestation cases, one more than in 2020.

The report showed as many as 108 minors were sexually assaulted in the year — a massive jump from the solitary case reported in 2020.

Explaining the jump, senior police officials said the Covid-imposed lockdown had restricted the movement of people and minors remained safer with their families staying at home with them.

Dowry emerged as another major factor in causing crime against women, with six women getting murdered over dowry in 2021, up from three the year before. An additional 161 cases of harassment over dowry were also reported in 2021 against 2020’s 104, while 14 women ended their lives in 2021 over the issue against 17 in 2020.

A total 141 cases of kidnapping and abduction were also reported in the city last year. The number stood at 119 in 2020. Cybercrimes cases in which the victims were women stood at three.

