National Digital Transformation Conclave: Ludhiana bags energy-efficient solution of the year award

Adding another feather to its cap, the city’s municipal corporation (MC) bagged the Energy Efficient Solution of the Year Award during the eighth National Digital Transformation Conclave and Award held in Guwahati, Assam, last week.

The award was conferred upon Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) for implementing smart LED street lights and centralised control and monitoring system under the Smart City Mission.

Out of the three selected Punjab civic bodies under Smart City — Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar — only Ludhiana bagged the award, municipal commissioner Shena Agrawal revealed..

The national conclave was jointly organised by the department of Information Technology, Government of Assam, and GovConnect.

The project aims to reduce the energy consumption by replacing the existing luminaries by energy efficient LED luminaries. The scope covers replacement of existing luminaires within MC limits with LED Luminaires including LED lamp, driver and luminaire and installation of centralised control and monitoring system and comprehensive operation and maintenance for eight years.

Under the project, taken up at a cost of over ₹71 crore, over 1.5 lakh luminaires have been replaced and 1,474 switch points have been installed across the city. In addition to this, maintenance of the already-installed 3,000 LED street lights is being taken up under the project.