NEP offering flexibility, choice of subjects to students: Edu expert

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given an increased flexibility and choice of subjects to students in J&K’s premier institutes such as IIT, IIM, AIIMS, said top academicians here on Wednesday.

NEP 2020 will create a new system aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st-century education and is laying a particular emphasis on the development of the creative potential of each individual, said Prof BS Sahay, director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu.

Addressing media persons here on “strategic action plan for implementing NEP 2020”, Prof BS Sahay, director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, said, “the National Education Policy 2020 aims at addressing many growing developmental imperatives of India and is emphasising creating a holistic learning environment”.

He further mentioned that in NEP 2020, students are given increased flexibility and choice of subjects to study, creating a holistic and well-rounded individual equipped with 21st-century skills.

“NEP 2020 will create a new system aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st-century education and is laying a particular emphasis on the development of the creative potential of each individual,” he added.

He further added that Jammu is the only region in India having three prestigious institutions located here which have been able the start inter-institutional connections in different fields with the inception of NEP 2020 like the dual degree programme (BTech and MBA) with IIT Jammu, MBA in healthcare and health administration with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu and Executive MBA in corporate affairs and management with Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Gurugram.

Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu said NEP 2020 is a path-breaking and comprehensive document making education holistic, affordable, accessible, and equitable for all.

“With the inception of NEP 2020 and the flexibilities provided by it, BTech student who has completed his six semesters, can join IIT Jammu for the final two semesters after meeting the requisite qualification criteria, he added.

