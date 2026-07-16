Chandigarh: 2 out of every 5 deliveries in city take place through caesarean, says NFHS

Nearly two out of every five deliveries in the city were conducted through caesarean section, revealed the sixth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2023-24, released recently. Caesarean section is a surgical procedure performed to deliver a baby, commonly in high-risk pregnancies for the safety and wellbeing of mother and child. The rise has been particularly sharp in private hospitals, where caesarean deliveries increased from 44.3% in 2019-20 to 65% in 2023-24. (HT File)

The survey found that 36.1% of births in UT, both in private and government hospitals, took place through surgical procedures. This was nearly 5% more than the caesarean births recorded in the city in 2019-20. Nationwide too, the trend showed an upward climb.

The rise has been particularly sharp in private hospitals, where caesarean deliveries increased from 44.3% in 2019-20 to 65% in 2023-24. Government hospitals also recorded an increase, with caesarean deliveries rising from 30.4% to 32.3%.

Renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Mangla Dogra attributed the rise to the high referral of complicated cases to the city. “Chandigarh has become a drainage area, catering to people of Punjab, Himachal and other northern states. Majority of the cases referred here are high-risk pregnancies where a caesarean is required.”

Director health and family welfare, Dr Suman Singh echoed similar views. “The reason for the increased number of C-section birth deliveries in government hospitals is due to complicated cases referred to the three hospitals in the city, including two tertiary-care providers. Critical cases need to be addressed and most of the caesareans taking place are emergency cases.”

Dr Dogra added that the city having a literate population also ensures that if doctors warn them of a risk, they readily agree for a caesarean. She added that changing lifestyles have also contributed to high-risk pregnancies. “Women are conceiving at a later age, often after 35 years. Smoking, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and obesity have increased the incidence of diabetes and hypertension, making pregnancies more complicated.”

Dr Swapna Misra, obstetrics, gynaecology and robotic laparoscopic surgeon, director at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said “Many times, patients don’t want to go through labour pain and ask for a caesarean. A woman’s body needs to be prepared for pregnancy while she is growing up, having physical activity activates pelvic muscles. A particular curvature is needed for delivery and obesity changes the curvature of the body, influencing delivery. Sedentary lifestyle, no physical activity, poor diet are leading to hypertension, diabetes, IVF and other artificial reproductive techniques, premature births all factors are leading to increase in caesarean section.”

Dr Ramandeep Bansal, associate professor in obstetrics and gynaecology department of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said pregnancies through artificial reproductive techniques (ART), including in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), are also associated with an increased rate of cesarean section. He, however, cautioned against unnecessary surgical deliveries. “Caesarean section is not a minor surgery. It involves a good amount of blood loss, anaesthesia-related risks and longer recovery compared to vaginal delivery. It should be performed when medically indicated to ensure the safety of the mother and child, but it does not necessarily improve outcomes in uncomplicated pregnancies,” he said.

Higher than national average

The percentage of caesarean deliveries in the city, i.e 36.1%, is more than the national figure of 27.2%. Among eight UTs, Chandigarh ranks fourth for births by surgeries. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest caesarean percentage at 51% followed by Puducherry 43.2% and Lakshadweep 39.9%.

While most states and UTs recorded a rise, Ladakh is the only UT to see a decrease in c-section deliveries. It recorded 27.8% c-section births in NFHS 2023-24 compared to 37.6% in 2019-2020. Delhi has recorded an overall increase in caesarean but it is lower than Chandigarh at 27.4%.