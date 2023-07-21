Forensic sciences varsity campus to come up in Panchkula

National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, is all set to establish its fifth campus in Panchkula.

Solely dedicated to forensic and investigative science, the varsity currently has four campuses — in Gandhinagar, Delhi, Ponda and Agartala — apart from an international campus in Uganda. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A meeting was convened on Thursday, where Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, along with mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and senior Haryana officials, discussed allocation of land for the campus.

Haryana home secretary TVSN Prasad shared that he was in constant touch with the Union ministry of home affairs and vice-chancellor of the university to establish a campus in Panchkula that would required 50 acres. Classes can commence in any suitable building until the new infrastructure is constructed. A temporary space of 50,000 square feet will be needed to initiate classes.

He expressed confidence that classes will begin within the next three months.

A team, led by deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, has been formed to identify a suitable location. This team comprises officers from the Haryana home department and Haryana Urban Development Authority, along with the Panchkula DCP and joint commissioner of municipal corporation.

Several potential sites, including Sector 26 Polytechnic, NIFT, Agro Mall, Saket Hospital and various community centres, are being considered for the purpose.

To assess the building and land, a faculty team from the varsity will also visit Panchkula soon.

Speaking about the development, MLA Gupta said, “The new campus of National Forensic Science University will create employment opportunities for the youth and benefit Panchkula as well as the entire region.”

