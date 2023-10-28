Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Games:Punjab men’s team edge Tamil Nadu for basketball gold

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2023 05:06 AM IST

In the 37th National Games held in Goa from October 23 to 28, the Punjab men’s basketball team exhibited their dominance by clinching the gold medal. The team secured their victory by defeating Tamil Nadu in the final match with a score of 105-103 in the 5x5 player format.

Punjab men’s basketball team displaying their gold medals. (HT PHOTO)

The players and coaches of the winning team received appreciation from senior executives of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), including president R S Gill (retd DGP), Yurinder Singh Hayer, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, J P Singh, Parminder S Bhandal, Parminder Singh Heer, Gurjit Singh Romana, Sumesh Chaddha, and Vijay Chopra, among others. The Punjab team, which also secured a bronze in the 3x3 category, was praised for their performance.

PBA general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, known as the “Loh Pursh” of PBA, credited the efforts of coaches Rajinder Singh from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon from PPA for their dedicated coaching and grooming of the players. Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema also extended his congratulations to the teams.

Eyes are now on Punjab as they prepare to compete at the 73rd national championships in Ludhiana this December, with the aim of securing the gold in the senior men’s category.

