National Statistical Office’s regional training on data-collection commences in Mohali

With an aim to impart training on data-collection, the regional branch of National Statistical Office (NSO) commenced its three-day regional training conference for Centre’s field officers on Wednesday.

NSO, a field operation division of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, will launch the 79th round of socio-economic Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and survey on Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) on July 1, 2022.

A first-of-its-kind survey being conducted on the request of the union ministry of AYUSH, it is expected to completed by June 2023.

The CAMS is being conducted to compile high-frequency socio-economic indicators and also to monitor sustainable development goals. In this survey, data will be collected on awareness and knowledge of AYUSH, its penetration, expenditure on AYUSH treatment, information on formal education, access to some basic amenities, monthly household consumption expenditure, knowledge regarding use of ICT among others using digital mode of data collection.

Regional office deputy director general Rajnish Mathur requested the participants to make full use of the training programme and clarify all their doubts before the start of the field work.

PU V-C releases newsletter

Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday released a newsletter documenting activities and deliberations conducted during the two-day national conference jointly organised by PU’s centre for social work and Indian Society of Professional Social Work (ISPSW) last month

Nexus Elante to have EV charging station

Chandigarh

Nexus Malls on Wednesday announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations across 17 malls in 13 cities, including Nexus Elante Mall. The malls will have with 24*7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs.

300 take part in yoga, music workshop

Chandigarh

As many as 300 faculty members, staff and students of the Rayat and Bahra University participated in a workshop on the benefits of yoga and music in managing lifestyle diseases on Wednesday. The workshop was organised by Dr Deepak Puri the global chairman of Cardiomersion to mark World Music and Yoga Days.

Police conduct self-defence drive

Chandigarh

As part of community policing, police conducted a demonstration drive on self-defence under the banner of “Swayam Self Defence - First Step to Safety” at the community centre in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Director general of police Parveer Ranjan issued directions to conduct regular programmes and spoke on the ill-effects of drugs.